Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 100,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

AIG stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

