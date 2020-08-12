Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of IPHI opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

