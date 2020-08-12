Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

