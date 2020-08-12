Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.6-92.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.39 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Qualys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,407.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,020 shares of company stock worth $5,303,260. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.