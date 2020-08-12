Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.0-360.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.53 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,407.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,260. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.