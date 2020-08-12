Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc Increased by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$20.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.53.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.