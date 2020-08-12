Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE SRI opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 498,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.