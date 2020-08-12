Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) Raised by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$37.76 and a twelve month high of C$78.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

