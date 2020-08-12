Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for American Vanguard Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Vanguard in a report released on Sunday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

