Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By Northcoast Research

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of WU opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 450,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Western Union by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 128,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

