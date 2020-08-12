Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.18.

STN opened at C$43.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$27.73 and a 12-month high of C$44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65. Insiders have sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $370,247 over the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

