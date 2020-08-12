Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for SilverBow Resources Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.