Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

STKL opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.99.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $3,840,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 126.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 110,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

