ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 77,769 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,771 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 77,769 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

