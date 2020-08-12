ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 272,025 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 55.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.42.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,367 shares of company stock worth $6,309,521 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

