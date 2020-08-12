ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 56,898 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,898 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

