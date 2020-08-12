ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

KR stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

