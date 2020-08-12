ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,236 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506,381 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Msci by 256.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after acquiring an additional 484,992 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the first quarter valued at $127,387,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Msci by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Msci by 139.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,228,000 after acquiring an additional 183,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci stock opened at $350.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.47 and a 200-day moving average of $320.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

