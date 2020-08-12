ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,983,531 shares in the company, valued at $126,331,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,946,827 shares of company stock worth $125,519,783. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

