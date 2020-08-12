ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.4% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 148.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

