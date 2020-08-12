ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 82,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE WY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

