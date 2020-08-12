Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

