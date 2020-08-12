Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,263,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,794,000 after buying an additional 711,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 280,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

