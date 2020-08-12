Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

