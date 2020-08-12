Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after buying an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,895 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.