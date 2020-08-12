Profund Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,170,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

