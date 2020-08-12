Profund Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.