Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 110.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

NYSE:DECK opened at $223.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,900 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

