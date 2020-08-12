Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

