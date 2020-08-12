Profund Advisors LLC Buys 972 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 225,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PTC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PTC by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

