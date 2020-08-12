Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,130.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 203,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $173.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.26.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

