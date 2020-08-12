Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,849 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $148,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $190,194,000 after buying an additional 4,462,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

