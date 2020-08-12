Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,367 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,521. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.42.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.