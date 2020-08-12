Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOYA. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

