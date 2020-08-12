PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 50.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PKI opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

