Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Shares of PEN opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 803.13 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $237.96.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

