PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

PFSI stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,244 shares of company stock worth $17,580,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

