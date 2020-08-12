PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.23.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

