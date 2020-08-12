Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 66,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,471% compared to the average daily volume of 2,579 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $871.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.70. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.