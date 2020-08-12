Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,310 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

