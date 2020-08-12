Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 21163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,069.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,152,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.