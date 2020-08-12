PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

