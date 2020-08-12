Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Organogenesis by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

