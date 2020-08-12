O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AXA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $454.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

