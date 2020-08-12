Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.
In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.
Eversource Energy Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
