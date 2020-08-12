Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

