Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,271 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 653.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 492,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $25,712,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

