Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,896 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,896 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 865,272 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

