Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,788 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,788 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,115 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $23,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,006,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,866,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.