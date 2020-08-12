Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $554.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.00.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.