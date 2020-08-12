Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $359,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

